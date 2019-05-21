Tesla : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Effective August 13, 2012, the reporting person was granted an option to purchase 5,274,901 shares of common stock. 1/10 of the total number of shares subject to this option became and will become vested and exercisable each time: (i) the Issuer's market capitalization increases by $4.0 billion above the initially measured market capitalization of $3.2 billion; and (ii) one of 10 specified performance milestones relating to the development of the Issuer's Model X and Model 3 vehicles and our total production of vehicles is attained, subject to the reporting person's continued service to us at each such vesting event. If any shares have not vested by the end of the term of the option, they will be forfeited and the reporting person will not realize the value of such shares. As of the date of this filing, 4,572,410 of the shares remaining subject to this option are vested and 527,491 of the shares are unvested.