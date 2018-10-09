Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:42am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the October 9, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) securities between August 7, 2018 to August 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tesla investors have until October 9, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Tesla investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On August 7, 2018, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk stated via Twitter: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” On August 8 and August 9, 2018, media outlets reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) had made inquiries into Musk's announcement and whether, in fact, he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private. On this news, Tesla’s stock price fell $27.12 per share, or more than 7%, to close at $352.45 on August 9, 2018, thereby injuring investors. Then, on or around September 30, 2018, Mr. Musk and the Company settled SEC charges, with Mr. Musk personally paying a fine of $20 million and resigning as the Company’s Chairman.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had not secured funding for a transaction to take Tesla private; (ii) Tesla’s Board of Directors was unaware of any plan to take Tesla private; (iii) Musk had not retained advisors in connection with his purported plan to take Tesla private; (iv) the status and likelihood of Tesla going private was therefore misrepresented to the market; and (v) as a result, Tesla’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Tesla during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 9, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
12:42aTESLA : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline..
BU
10/08TESLA : Musk's SpaceX lands rocket at California base
AQ
10/08TESLA : Musk's SpaceX lands rocket at California base
AQ
10/08TESLA : Is Looking To Hire A Work Daddy For Elon Musk
AQ
10/08TESLA : Q3 2018 Vehicle Production and Deliveries
AQ
10/08Fiat Chrysler prepares to produce plug-in hybrid Jeep Renegade
RE
10/08TESLA : Technology - INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Will elon musk be forced to leave Tesl..
AQ
10/08HOLIDAY BELL : 10.8.18
AQ
10/08TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Tesla and Delphi Technologies
AC
10/08TESLA : DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08No fear from Macquarie on Tesla 
10/08Death Of Momo Investing? 
10/08SPACEX : Elon Musk's Big Ambitions Face Harsh Reality 
10/08Brazil Stocks Up Post-'Tropical Trump' 1st Round Election Win (Wall Street Br.. 
10/08WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Brazil Assets Jump As Bolsonaro Takes Lead 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 546 M
EBIT 2018 -419 M
Net income 2018 -1 502 M
Debt 2018 8 570 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 44 687 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 310 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-15.87%44 687
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%200 944
VOLKSWAGEN-10.30%85 595
DAIMLER-21.45%68 554
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.54%58 209
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.