Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Tesla : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 01:37am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A row of new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles at a parking lot in Richmond California

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating Chief Executive Elon Musk's public statements in August that he was considering taking the electric car maker private, the latest and biggest threat to Musk's leadership.

The Justice Department asked Tesla for documents about Musk's announcement, Tesla said, describing it as a "voluntary request." The company said it was co-operating and that the matter "should be quickly resolved."

The probe by the Justice Department, which can press criminal charges, comes on top of a civil probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission and shareholder lawsuits.

The Justice Department declined to comment. Bloomberg reported earlier that federal prosecutors had opened a criminal fraud investigation. Tesla did not say whether the Justice Department probe was criminal or civil.

Musk surprised investors on Aug. 7 with his plan to take Tesla private, tweeting that he had “funding secured” for a deal that would have valued the company at $72 billion. In a separate tweet, he wrote: “Investor support is confirmed.”

Tesla's shares rose after his tweet, but investors in the company's bonds and convertible debt were sceptical that the tens of billions of dollars needed for the buyout would materialize.

After two weeks of uncertainty, particularly over funding, Musk abruptly abandoned the plan on Aug. 24, saying it would be even more time-consuming and distracting than anticipated, and that “most of Tesla’s existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company.”

Tesla's stock, which has lost about 25 percent since its gains after Musk first tweeted about going private, fell 3.5 percent to $284.50 on Tuesday.

The SEC has already opened an inquiry into Musk’s tweets, according to one person with direct knowledge of the matter, and short-seller Citron Research has sued Musk over the truthfulness of his tweet about secured funding. The SEC has not commented on the case.

The SEC has in the past month sent subpoenas also to investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc and buyout firm Silver lake as they were hired by Tesla to explore the going-private deal, the New York Times said. [https://nyti.ms/2NnLG66]

Goldman Sachs and Silver Lake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla biggest institutional investor Baillie Gifford said last week it was questioned by the SEC about Musk's plans to take the electric carmaker private. An executive with the asset manager said the chief executive needed help running the company.

STRONG GOVERNMENT CASE?

"Any criminal investigation takes this up a level and creates more danger for the company and Musk," said Peter Henning, a lawyer who has worked for the SEC and the Justice Department.

To charge Musk with a crime, the Justice Department would need to show that he intended to manipulate Tesla’s stock price, said Henning, now a law professor at Wayne State University.

For a civil enforcement action, the SEC would only need to show that Musk acted negligently, which is easier to prove, he said. The SEC could subject Musk to civil sanctions such as fines, relinquishing improper profits and a ban on running public companies.

If the Justice Department brings criminal charges against Musk and a trial results in a guilty verdict, the 47-year-old billionaire could face jail time, in addition to any financial penalties, said Jay Dubow, a former branch chief in the SEC's enforcement division.

Musk's public antipathy to short-sellers of Tesla - who have sold stock and hope to make a profit by buying it back for less later on - may help the government make the case that he intended to hurt them by claiming funding was secured, said Eric Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

"Musk said 'funding secured,' which is not a prediction, but a statement in the past tense which seems like a fact, and this could be a strong case from the government side," said Gordon.

Musk's recent behaviour, which included smoking marijuana during a video interview, has raised concerns about his leadership, with several Wall Street analysts and some investors urging Tesla to appoint a strong second-in-command.

He has been under intense pressure to prove he can deliver consistent production numbers for the Model 3 sedan, which is crucial to Tesla's plan to become a mass-market automaker.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai, Vibhuti Sharma and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, Jan Wolfe and Michelle Price in Washington; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Peter Henderson, Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)

By Sonam Rai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.44% 228.89 Delayed Quote.-10.55%
TESLA -3.35% 284.96 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
02:21aTESLA : Saudis clinch $1-billion deal with Lucid Motors as Tesla faces criminal ..
AQ
01:37aTESLA : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
12:54aTESLA : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing o..
AC
12:48aTESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
AC
12:07aTESLA : under investigation by Justice Department over CEO Elon Musk's comments ..
AQ
09/18MASTERCARD : Business Highlights
AQ
09/18TESLA : reportedly under criminal investigation for Musk's comments
AQ
09/18TESLA : The pain keeps getting worse for Musk believers
AQ
09/18TESLA : The pain keeps getting worse for Musk believers
AQ
09/18TESLA : under investigation by US justice department after Elon Musk tweets
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18NYT : SEC subpoenas Goldman, Silver Lake in Tesla probe 
09/18Tesla comments on DOJ probe 
09/18Tesla - Model 3 Demand At Current Prices May Be Causing Inventory Problems 
09/18TESLA : Margins May Surprise 
09/18Tesla said to be under criminal investigation 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 331 M
EBIT 2018 -417 M
Net income 2018 -1 525 M
Debt 2018 8 545 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,89x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 50 298 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 322 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-5.30%50 298
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.66%199 474
VOLKSWAGEN-13.20%83 902
DAIMLER-21.74%69 316
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.94%62 740
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.33%52 021
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.