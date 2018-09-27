Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : U.S. SEC sues Tesla CEO Musk, alleges fraud over tweets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:31pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk introduces the Model X electric sports-utility vehicles during a presentation in Fremont, California

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday sued Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk, accusing him of securities fraud for making a series of "false and misleading" tweets about potentially taking the electric car company private.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said Musk "knew or was reckless in not knowing" that he was misleading investors on Aug. 7 by telling his more than 22 million Twitter followers that he might take Tesla private at $420 (321 pounds) per share, and that there was "funding secured."

The complaint also faults subsequent tweets in which Musk said "investor support is confirmed," and that a "special purpose fund" might be created for investors who stick with the Palo Alto, California-based company.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment. Its shares fell 5.7 percent in after-hours trading.

Thursday's lawsuit makes Musk one of the highest-profile executives to be accused by the SEC of securities fraud.

It also seeks to bar him from running public companies, which would include Tesla, as well as a civil fine.

The SEC does not have criminal enforcement power.

Musk has long used Twitter to criticize short-sellers betting against his company, and several investor lawsuits have been filed against him and Tesla over the tweets.

On Aug. 24, after news of the SEC probe had become known, Musk blogged that Tesla would remain public, citing investor resistance.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby and Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
10:38pTESLA : SEC files complaint against Tesla's Elon Musk
AQ
10:32pELON MUSK : SEC sues Tesla CEO Musk, alleges fraud over tweets
RE
10:31pTESLA : U.S. SEC sues Tesla CEO Musk, alleges fraud over tweets
RE
10:22pTESLA : SEC files complaint against Tesla CEO Elon Musk alleging he made false s..
AQ
12:36pTESLA : South Australia's Tesla battery on track to make back a third of cost in..
AQ
12:49aTESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
AC
09/26TESLA : backed bill gets tense hearing from NM lawmakers
AQ
09/26TESLA : is offering customers incentives
AQ
09/26TESLA : is offering customers incentives
AQ
09/26TESLA : Automotive industry is growing rapidly
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:37pDetails on the SEC complaint against Elon Musk 
04:04pTesla -6% on report of SEC action against Musk 
03:29pCan Tesla Be Profitable In Q3? 
02:20pShort-Term Gain Means Long-Term Pain For Tesla 
01:26pTESLA : Pulling Out All The Stops 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 324 M
EBIT 2018 -401 M
Net income 2018 -1 512 M
Debt 2018 8 527 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 51 347 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 317 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-0.57%51 347
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-3.70%206 316
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%87 602
DAIMLER-22.68%68 540
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-8.98%60 072
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-12.69%56 544
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.