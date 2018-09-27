Tesla : U.S. regulators sue Tesla's Musk for fraud, seek to bar him as director

The complaint filed in Manhattan federal court makes Musk one of the highest-profile executives to be accused by the SEC of securities fraud.

It came less than two months after Musk told his more than 22 million Twitter followers on Aug. 7 that he might take Tesla private at $420 (321 pounds) per share, and that there was "funding secured."

Tesla was not immediately available for comment. Its shares fell 5.7 percent in after-hours trading.

Musk has long used Twitter to criticize short-sellers betting against his company, and already faced several investor lawsuits over the Aug. 7 tweets, which caused Tesla's share price to gyrate.

According to the SEC, Musk "knew or was reckless in not knowing" that his tweets about taking Tesla private at $420 a share were false and misleading, given that he had never discussed such a transaction with any funding source.

The SEC said he also knew he had not satisfied other contingencies when he declared unequivocally that only a shareholder vote would be needed.

Thursday's complaint also seeks to impose a civil fine and other remedies. The SEC does not have criminal enforcement power.

On Aug. 24, after news of the SEC probe had become known, Musk blogged https://www.tesla.com/blog/staying-public that Tesla would remain public, citing investor resistance.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby and Lisa Shumaker)

By Jonathan Stempel