Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA

(TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Upgrading to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 01:01am EST

All customers who bought a Tesla before yesterday's price decrease will be able to buy the Autopilot or Full Self-Driving capability for half of what those features would normally cost after initial purchase.

Autopilot, which enables automatic steering, accelerating and braking, normally costs $4,000 after delivery and Full Self-Driving normally costs $7,000 after delivery. Full Self-Driving capability includes Navigate on Autopilot, Advanced Summon, Auto Lane Change, Autopark and, later this year, will recognize and respond to traffic lights.

Any customer who bought a Tesla prior to this week's price adjustment will be able to upgrade to Autopilot for $2,000 or Full Self-Driving capability for an additional $3,000. In other words, for a customer who previously hadn't purchased Autopilot plus Full Self-Driving, they will soon be able to do so for $6,000 less than before. Customers who previously purchased Full Self-Driving will receive an invitation to Tesla's Early Access Program (EAP). EAP members are invited to experience and provide feedback on new features and functionality before they are rolled out to other customers.

Beginning next month, any existing customer who wants to upgrade to Autopilot or Full Self-Driving capability will be able to do so with a one-click payment. There will be no need to call anyone, and it will be as easy as it was to order your car in the first place.

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 05:58:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
01:01aTESLA : Upgrading to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability
PU
12:11aTESLA : U.S. safety agencies to investigate fatal Tesla crash in Florida
RE
03/01THE LATEST : Safety agency to investigate fatal Tesla wreck
AQ
03/01TESLA : NTSB sending investigators to fatal Tesla-semitrailer crash
AQ
03/01TESLA : to close retail sites, move sales online
AQ
03/01Gap and Foot Locker jump while Tesla and Kroger tumble
AQ
03/01MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Closes Above 2,800 For The First Time In Nearly 4 Mo..
DJ
03/01TESLA : online-only sales approach comes with big risks
AQ
03/01TESLA : to close stores to cut costs for $35,000 Model 3
AQ
03/01TESLA : defies convention and pays for it as shares slide
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 266 M
EBIT 2019 1 551 M
Net income 2019 361 M
Debt 2019 7 261 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 231,90
P/E ratio 2020 54,67
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 55 250 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 332 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-3.88%55 250
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.22%195 491
VOLKSWAGEN10.98%87 519
DAIMLER AG16.05%64 056
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.03%55 646
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.73%54 966
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.