Tesla : Upgrading to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability

All customers who bought a Tesla before yesterday's price decrease will be able to buy the Autopilot or Full Self-Driving capability for half of what those features would normally cost after initial purchase.

Autopilot, which enables automatic steering, accelerating and braking, normally costs $4,000 after delivery and Full Self-Driving normally costs $7,000 after delivery. Full Self-Driving capability includes Navigate on Autopilot, Advanced Summon, Auto Lane Change, Autopark and, later this year, will recognize and respond to traffic lights.

Any customer who bought a Tesla prior to this week's price adjustment will be able to upgrade to Autopilot for $2,000 or Full Self-Driving capability for an additional $3,000. In other words, for a customer who previously hadn't purchased Autopilot plus Full Self-Driving, they will soon be able to do so for $6,000 less than before. Customers who previously purchased Full Self-Driving will receive an invitation to Tesla's Early Access Program (EAP). EAP members are invited to experience and provide feedback on new features and functionality before they are rolled out to other customers.

Beginning next month, any existing customer who wants to upgrade to Autopilot or Full Self-Driving capability will be able to do so with a one-click payment. There will be no need to call anyone, and it will be as easy as it was to order your car in the first place.