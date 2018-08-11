Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 12:10am CEST

Since 2010, anyone purchasing a qualified electric vehicle, including any new Tesla model, has been eligible to receive a $7,500 federal tax credit. This tax credit begins to phase out once a manufacturer has sold 200,000 qualifying vehicles in the U.S.

Last month, Tesla sold its 200,000th such vehicle, and since then we've heard from some customers asking how the phase out of the tax credit works. The following federal income tax credit amounts are available to anyone who purchases a new Tesla Model S, Model X or Model 3:

Federal Tax Credit For Vehicles Delivered
$7,500 On or before December 31, 2018
$3,750 January 1 to June 30, 2019
$1,875 July 1 to December 31, 2019
Federal Tax Credit For Vehicles Delivered
$7,500 On or before December 31, 2018
$3,750 January 1 to June 30, 2019
$1,875 July 1 to December 31, 2019

While the tax credit will exist in some form through the end of 2019, those who want the full $7,500 tax credit will need to take delivery of their vehicle by the end of this year. Please remember that your eligibility for income tax credits depends on your personal tax situation. We recommend speaking with a tax professional for guidance.

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 22:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
12:10aTESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
PU
08/10INDRA NOOYI : Executive Transition Weekly Wrap-Up
DJ
08/10TIMELINE : Main events in Tesla's history as a public company
RE
08/10TESLA : directors said to meet with advisers on Musk's take-private plan
AQ
08/10APPLE : Is Apple doubling down on self-driving cars? This new move suggests so
AQ
08/10TESLA : Former Tesla chief engineer rehired by Apple
AQ
08/10APPLE : Doug Field, former Tesla engineering chief, returns to Apple
RE
08/10APPLE : Doug Field, former Tesla engineering chief, returns to Apple
RE
08/10TESLA : Apple hires back executive, fueling self-driving car speculation
AQ
08/10TESLA : Former Tesla chief engineer rehired by Apple
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10The SEC Should Look Into A Possible Musk-Saudi Insider Trading Angle And The .. 
08/10Hoodwinked? 
08/10BLOOMBERG : Tesla seeking 'wide' investing pool for go-private plan 
08/10ELON MUSK : Bored Of Directors (Podcast) 
08/10Play The Dividend Aristocrats With NOBL - Or Can You Do Better? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 350 M
EBIT 2018 -494 M
Net income 2018 -1 505 M
Debt 2018 8 546 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
Capitalization 62 881 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 323 $
Spread / Average Target -8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA13.20%62 881
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.78%207 545
VOLKSWAGEN-11.18%83 973
DAIMLER-16.61%72 356
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.33%62 875
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.19%55 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.