Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA

(TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : blames misprinted label for China customs hiccup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:44pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 car is displayed at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto

BENGALURU/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that China's customs authorities have accepted the electric carmaker's plan to resolve problems with the clearance of its Model 3 sedans that centred around misprinting of labels.

Shares in Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk's company fell more than 5 percent in early trading after Chinese media reported Shanghai customs had suspended clearance for a batch of Tesla's cars. They were last down 1.3 percent at $281.73.

"We have already reached a resolution with Chinese customs, and we are working closely with them to resume clearance procedures on these vehicles," a Tesla spokesperson said in a statement.

"Sales of Model 3 in the country are not impacted, and we continue to deliver Model 3 vehicles that have already been processed."

Making inroads into China, the world's largest electric vehicle market, is crucial for the Tesla as it seeks to offset softening demand in the United States and convince investors of its ability to become consistently profitable.

"Selling into China has clear hurdles and this is a reminder of the pitfalls when betting on growth in the region," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said.

Musk has played up the support Tesla is getting from Chinese authorities as the company invests in the country's first wholly foreign-owned car plant in Shanghai, due to come online later this year.

Until then, Tesla has to import U.S.-made cars with substantial customs duties, putting it at a disadvantage against locally-made, government-subsidized electric vehicles from rivals such as Nio Inc, Byton and XPeng Motors.

Financial publication Caixin had first reported about China's customs authorities blocking the cars.

A total of 1,171 Model 3 sedans arrived at north China's Tianjin Port, after 84 such cars were imported via the port in February, China's state news agency Xinhua reported http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-03/05/c_137871117.htm on Tuesday.

The first shipment of Model 3 cars arrived in Shanghai on Feb. 22, and deliveries started at the end of the month, according to media http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1140712.shtml reports.

Tesla's Shanghai factory, made possible by raising funds from local banks at low interest rates, plans to start making Model 3s at the end of this year and eventually produce cars at a rate of 10,000 per week.

Tesla has cut prices in China several times in the last few months to make its cars "more affordable" and revive sales hit by Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

To cut costs and support its drive to generate profit, Tesla last week launched a $35,000 version of its Model 3 sedan and said its global sales would now be online-only.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, David Stanway in Shanghai and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Supantha Mukherjee, Patrick Graham and Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Sonam Rai and David Stanway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
01:44pTESLA : blames misprinted label for China customs hiccup
RE
12:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As Investors Focus On Trade, C..
DJ
11:45aTESLA : After years of promise, battery cars about to go mainstream
AQ
11:06aTESLA : China agrees to Tesla remedy for Model 3 customs block - source
RE
10:59aTESLA : China agrees on solution to Tesla customs issue
RE
01:38aTESLA : is unveiling Model Y on March 14
AQ
03/04TESLA : Elon Musk fires up engine for short-seller battle over mass-market affor..
AQ
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
03/04TESLA : Model Y crossover SUV is arriving on March 14
AQ
03/04TESLA : Ct order
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 090 M
EBIT 2019 1 551 M
Net income 2019 363 M
Debt 2019 7 261 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 181,90
P/E ratio 2020 49,51
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 50 917 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 332 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-14.25%50 917
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.25%194 966
VOLKSWAGEN11.03%88 643
DAIMLER AG16.49%64 580
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.34%55 717
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.62%55 065
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.