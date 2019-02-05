Log in
Tesla : cuts Model 3 price for second time this year

02/05/2019 | 11:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Rows of new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen in Richmond, California.

(Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc is lowering the price of its Model 3 by $1,100, citing the end of a costly customer referral programme, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The second price cut to the Model 3 this year now brings the cost of its least expensive variant to $42,900, according to the company's website https://3.tesla.com/model3/design#battery.

Tesla's customer referral incentive plan ended on Feb. 1 after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had tweeted that the referral programme was "adding too much cost to the cars, especially Model 3".

Tesla delivered fewer-than-expected Model 3 sedans in the fourth quarter and cut prices for all its vehicles in the United States to offset a reduction in a green tax credit.

The company is rapidly increasing production of its Model 3 sedan and lower prices could help it reach a broader customer base than its pure luxury vehicles.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

