Tesla : cuts Model 3 price for second time this year

02/06/2019 | 02:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: Rows of new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen in Richmond, California.

(Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it is lowering the price of its Model 3 sedan by $1,100, citing the end of a costly customer referral program.

The second price cut this year brings down the cost of its least expensive variant to $42,900, according to the company's website.

The starting cost of the Model 3 is now about $35,000, after about $8,000 of credits and fuel savings, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted.

In a reply to a Twitter user asking about when Tesla would drop the Model 3 base price to $35,000, without credits, Musk said, "We're doing everything we can to get there. It's a super hard grind."

Tesla ended its customer referral incentive plan on Feb. 1 after Musk tweeted that the referral program was "adding too much cost to the cars, especially Model 3".

Tesla delivered fewer-than-expected Model 3 sedans in the fourth quarter and cut prices for all its vehicles in the United States to offset a reduction in a green tax credit.

The company is rapidly ramping up production of its Model 3 sedan and lower prices could help it reach a broader customer base than its pure luxury vehicles.

When asked about lower prices in Europe, Musk tweeted that the value added tax of about 20 percent and import duties of about 10 percent usually result in a 30 percent higher cost in Europe.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Arun Koyyur)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 372 M
EBIT 2019 1 544 M
Net income 2019 380 M
Debt 2019 7 377 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 194,71
P/E ratio 2020 51,42
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 55 186 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 330 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-3.44%55 186
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.26%199 629
VOLKSWAGEN7.49%85 565
DAIMLER15.25%63 795
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.49%54 946
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.12%54 466
