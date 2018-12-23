Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 10:00:02 pm
319.77 USD   +1.39%
12/20Musk, GM weigh fate of Ohio plant Trump wants saved
RE
12/20Musk, GM weigh fate of Ohio plant Trump wants saved
RE
12/03TESLA : Increase of volatility
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : cuts Model 3 prices in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 05:09pm CET
A row of new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles is seen at a parking lot in Richmond, California

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has slashed prices on its Model 3 electric car in China.

According to the California-based electric carmaker's Chinese website, prices of certain Model 3 cars were cut by up to 7.6 percent. The starting price for a Model 3 in China now is 499,000 yuan (£56,894.5).

It was the third time in the last two months that Tesla has adjusted its prices in China. In November, the company cut the prices of its Model X and Model S cars by 12 to 26 percent.

Tesla at the time said it was "absorbing a significant part of the tariff to help make cars more affordable for customers in China".

Earlier this month Tesla cut prices on its Model S and Model X after China's finance ministry said it would suspend additional tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months from January, lowering the cost of importing U.S.-produced Tesla cars into China for sale.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
05:09pTESLA : cuts Model 3 prices in China
RE
12/22NIO : China's Tesla wannabe NIO eyes luxury cars amid sluggish market
AQ
12/22TESLA : Elon Musk says he personally spent $40m on Boring Co.
AQ
12/22TESLA : Elon Musk says he personally spent $40m on Boring Co.
AQ
12/21TESLA : AppScooter by Etergo, The Worlds Safest Electric Scooter To Debut At CES..
AQ
12/21TESLA : activates Powerwall 2 Storm Watch in Australia ahead of cyclones arrival
AQ
12/20Musk, GM weigh fate of Ohio plant Trump wants saved
RE
12/20Musk, GM weigh fate of Ohio plant Trump wants saved
RE
12/20TESLA : Musk's tunnel to revolution
AQ
12/20TESLA : Full $7,500 Federal EV Tax Credit Expires in Under Two Weeks
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 282 M
EBIT 2018 257 M
Net income 2018 -1 008 M
Debt 2018 7 688 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 112,33
EV / Sales 2018 2,94x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 54 915 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 339 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA2.70%54 915
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-12.11%188 146
VOLKSWAGEN-13.91%82 058
DAIMLER-33.88%56 931
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-17.16%53 171
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-25.57%47 560
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.