TESLA

TESLA

(TSLA)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/03 05:29:34 pm
292.335 USD   +2.26%
News 
Tesla : delivers fewer than expected Model 3 sedans in quarter one

Tesla : delivers fewer than expected Model 3 sedans in quarter one

0
04/03/2019 | 08:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 car is displayed at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Canada

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc delivered fewer than expected Model 3 sedans in its first quarter as the electric car maker shifted its sales focus to international markets, where transit times are longer.

Tesla delivered 50,900 Model 3s in the quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates of 58,900, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Deliveries of all models fell 31 percent from the fourth quarter to 63,000 vehicles, including 12,100 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs.

Tesla said first-quarter net income would be negatively impacted because of the lower-than-expected delivery volumes and several pricing adjustments.

Total production fell 10.92 percent to 77,100 vehicles from 86,555 vehicles in fourth quarter. The company churned out 62,950 Model 3s, up from a total of 61,394 Model 3s in the fourth quarter.

The Model 3 is the linchpin of Tesla's growth strategy and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is under pressure to deliver the vehicle to new international markets efficiently, while guarding working capital.

Musk has been engaged in a public battle with U.S. regulators stemming from his tweets about Tesla's production estimates.

Tesla focused primarily on delivering the new sedan to buyers in Europe and China in the first quarter.

In late February, Tesla said it would soon begin selling its originally promised $35,000 version of its Model 3 sedan to its North American customers but it was too late to make a marked difference in its quarterly deliveries.

Before Tesla announced its $35,000 version, analysts had expected to see a drop in the number of Model 3s delivered to U.S. customers as demand for the higher-priced versions waned and tax subsidies were halved.

In February, Musk warned that Tesla expected to post a first-quarter loss.

The company also laid off some workers, including about half of the team hired to deliver cars in the United States, and said it would close stores to lower costs. It has since said it would keep higher-volume stores open, while announcing a 3 percent price increase on some models. 

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Fransisco and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 27 619 M
EBIT 2019 1 261 M
Net income 2019 292 M
Debt 2019 7 704 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 337,87
P/E ratio 2020 49,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 49 948 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 324 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-12.32%49 948
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.87%195 781
VOLKSWAGEN5.17%83 779
DAIMLER AG19.69%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.03%53 222
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.78%52 119
