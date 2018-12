The company has been trying to deliver a record number of vehicles in the United States over the past months to help buyers make use of the federal tax credit for its electric cars before it starts to phase out in 2019. (https://bit.ly/2R5Ii1G)

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

The company's shares fell nearly 1 percent after the report.

