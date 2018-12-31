Log in
TESLA (TSLA)

TESLA (TSLA)
My previous session
News 
News

Tesla : has over 3,000 Model 3s left in U.S. inventory - Electrek

12/31/2018 | 05:18pm CET
The Tesla logo of a parked vehicle is pictured as people wait in line near a Tesla Motors store to place deposits on the electric car company's mid-priced Model 3 which is expected to cost around $35,000 in Pasadena

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc had over 3,000 Model 3s left in inventory in the United States as of Sunday, automotive news website Electrek reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The electric-car maker has been urging buyers to make use of the federal tax credit, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk reminding them on Twitter on Saturday that the benefit would drop to half beginning 2019.

The report, citing sources, said while the automaker is expected to deliver some vehicles on the last day of the year, it is not possible for Tesla to go through the whole inventory.

Shares of the company fell nearly 2 percent after the report. Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Tesla had earlier said it was "doing everything" to ensure those who ordered a vehicle as late as Dec. 20 could take deliveries by Dec. 31, with Musk promising to reimburse customers if delivery delays cause them to miss out on a significant tax credit.

Earlier this year, Tesla said orders placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 282 M
EBIT 2018 257 M
Net income 2018 -1 008 M
Debt 2018 7 688 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 117,29
EV / Sales 2018 3,06x
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capitalization 57 336 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 343 $
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA7.23%56 000
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-12.25%189 289
VOLKSWAGEN-16.54%83 384
DAIMLER-35.16%57 851
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-18.58%54 030
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-26.25%47 447
