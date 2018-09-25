Log in
TESLA (TSLA)

TESLA (TSLA)
My previous session
09/24 10:00:00 pm
299.68 USD   +0.19%
02:28aTESLA : is making its own car carriers
RE
09/24TESLA : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc.
PR
09/24Volkswagen to Test Self-Driving Vehicles Virtually
DJ
Tesla : is making its own car carriers

09/25/2018 | 02:28am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is building its own car carriers, as the electric carmaker faces vehicle distribution problems.

The company is upgrading its logistics system but running into an "extreme" shortage of car carrier trailers, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Monday in response to a customer, who placed order for a Model 3 All Wheel Drive (AWD) in June but has yet to receive the car.

"Started building our own car carriers this weekend to alleviate load," Musk said.

Earlier this month, Musk acknowledged that the company was facing more logistical problems now than production delays. He has been under intense pressure to prove he can deliver consistent production numbers for the Model 3 sedan, which is seen crucial to Tesla's plan to become a mass-market automaker.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 331 M
EBIT 2018 -417 M
Net income 2018 -1 512 M
Debt 2018 8 545 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
Capitalization 51 024 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 317 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-3.75%50 893
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.11%202 828
VOLKSWAGEN-7.25%90 469
DAIMLER-18.63%72 403
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.22%65 470
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.06%56 154
