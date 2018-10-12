Tesla : makes 7,400 Model 3s so far in Oct - Electrek
0
10/12/2018 | 08:31pm CEST
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has produced more than 11,500 cars, including about 7,400 Model 3s, so far this month, automotive news website Electrek reported https://electrek.co/2018/10/12/tesla-model-3-production-strong-quarter on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Tesla managed to maintain a Model 3 production approaching 5,000 units per week, Electrek said.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)