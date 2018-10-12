Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/12 09:53:47 pm
258.15 USD   +2.35%
08:37pTESLA MAKES 7,4 : Electrek
RE
08:31pTESLA : makes 7,400 Model 3s so far in Oct - Electrek
RE
06:14pTESLA : Tax Credit for $35,000 Tesla Model 3 Slips Away -- Overheard
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : makes 7,400 Model 3s so far in Oct - Electrek

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:31pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Two Tesla Model 3 vehicles are shown charging in an underground parking lot next to a Tesla store in San Diego

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has produced more than 11,500 cars, including about 7,400 Model 3s, so far this month, automotive news website Electrek reported https://electrek.co/2018/10/12/tesla-model-3-production-strong-quarter on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Tesla managed to maintain a Model 3 production approaching 5,000 units per week, Electrek said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
08:37pTESLA MAKES 7,400 MODEL 3S SO FAR IN : Electrek
RE
08:31pTESLA : makes 7,400 Model 3s so far in Oct - Electrek
RE
06:14pTESLA : Tax Credit for $35,000 Tesla Model 3 Slips Away -- Overheard
DJ
03:09pTESLA : says order by Monday to get full $7,500 tax credit
AQ
10:45aTesla says orders placed by October 15 eligible for full tax credit
RE
05:42aTesla said to close in on $145m plot for China plant
AQ
05:35aTesla said to close in on $145m plot for China plant
AQ
04:48aBMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
04:46aBMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
02:39aTESLA : What’s common between Musk and Trump?
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:10pTake a shot of Tesla news 
09:19aDoes Elon Musk Really Do More Harm Than Good? 
08:47aMr. Salvini, How About A Bit Of Salvation? We Need A Salvatore (Savior), Not .. 
07:41aFed's Macro Approach To Economy Is Incorrect - Cramer's Mad Money (10/11/18) 
07:37aTesla makes 'full tax credit' sales push 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 552 M
EBIT 2018 -411 M
Net income 2018 -1 471 M
Debt 2018 8 740 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 43 029 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 316 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-18.99%43 029
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.63%191 452
VOLKSWAGEN-15.60%80 741
DAIMLER-25.57%65 376
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-14.43%56 030
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.40%49 702
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.