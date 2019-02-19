Log in
Tesla prepares to offer Model 3 leasing to boost demand: Electrek

02/19/2019 | 08:55pm EST
A row of new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles is seen at a parking lot in Richmond, California

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's Tesla Inc is preparing to launch its leasing products for Model 3 to boost demand, news website Electrek said on Tuesday, citing an email sent to employees.

The email stated that employees will be able to lease a Model 3 within the next two weeks, Electrek reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The email did not say when consumers could lease the sedan.

A Tesla representative said that no decision has been made about when Model 3 leasing will be available.

Over the past year, Tesla has talked about using leasing to boost demand for the Model 3, but the automaker has been reluctant to introduce the measure because of its effect on GAAP financials.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee and Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 253 M
EBIT 2019 1 551 M
Net income 2019 350 M
Debt 2019 7 471 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 217,92
P/E ratio 2020 51,05
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 52 873 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 332 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-8.16%52 873
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.37%196 154
VOLKSWAGEN3.07%82 107
DAIMLER9.91%60 902
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.16%51 860
