Tesla : rolls out 'sentry mode' safety feature

02/13/2019 | 11:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's Tesla Inc on Wednesday launched a safety feature called "sentry mode" for its electric cars, as it attempts to make its vehicles more attractive to buyers.

The feature will be compatible with U.S. Model 3 vehicles, followed by Model S and Model X vehicles that were manufactured after August 2017, the electric carmaker said.

When enabled, the "sentry mode" monitors the environment around an unattended car and uses the vehicle's external cameras to detect potential threats, according to Tesla's blog https://www.tesla.com/en_NZ/blog/sentry-mode-guarding-your-tesla?redirect=no.

A minimal threat will be detected if anyone leans on the car, triggering a message on the touchscreen and warning that its cameras are recording.

For a more severe threat, like someone breaking a window, the mode activates the car alarm, increases the brightness of the centre display, plays loud music and alerts owners on their Tesla mobile app.

The United States had 773,139 motor vehicles stolen in 2017 - the highest since 2009, according to data from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2017/crime-in-the-u.s.-2017/tables/table-1

Last week, Tesla lowered the price of its Model 3 sedan for the second time this year to make its cars more affordable for U.S. buyers. The Palo Alto, California-based company has been cutting costs as it looks to turn in profit this year.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 253 M
EBIT 2019 1 551 M
Net income 2019 416 M
Debt 2019 7 471 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 170,50
P/E ratio 2020 48,73
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 53 548 M
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-7.40%53 548
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.20%194 788
VOLKSWAGEN3.83%82 756
DAIMLER7.57%59 868
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.68%55 012
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.12%51 561
