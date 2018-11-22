Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweetsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : says cuts price for Model X, S in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2018 | 05:40am CET
A Tesla Model X is photographed alongside a Model S at a Tesla electric car dealership in Sydney

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is cutting the price of its Model X and Model S cars in China by between 12-26 percent, the U.S. electric carmaker told Reuters on Thursday.

The move comes amid rising trade tensions between China and the United States, which has seen extra tariffs slapped on U.S. imports into the country, including automobiles.

"We are absorbing a significant part of the tariff to help make our cars more affordable for customers in China," Tesla said in a statement.

The firm, which recently launched pre-sales of its new Model 3 car in China, said the car's pricetag would start from 540,000 yuan (60,967 pounds) for a dual motor all-wheel drive version, and 595,000 yuan for a performance version.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Adam Jourdan; editing by Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
06:30aTESLA : cuts China car prices to absorb hit from trade war tariffs
RE
05:40aTESLA : says cuts price for Model X, S in China
RE
11/21SpaceX, Boeing to Face NASA Safety Review -Washington Post
DJ
11/20Markets stumble | Calamatta Cuschieri
AQ
11/20RENAULT : Markets stumble
AQ
11/20FedEx expands fleet to add 1,000 Chanje electric vans
RE
11/19DAIMLER : Musk hints at Tesla interest in Daimler van
RE
11/19ELON MUSK : Musk hints at Tesla interest in Daimler van
RE
11/19TESLA : starts taking Model 3 orders in China
AQ
11/19TESLA : Mexico`s Tequila Regulatory Council Not Sold On Elon Musk`s `Teslaquila`
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/21Tesla Stellar Run Limits Further Upside 
11/21When The Music Stops 
11/21Tesla to shift resources to customer service 
11/21Visiting The Tech Washout 
11/20ELECTRAMECCANICA : Quarter Review And New Details On Corporate Governance 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 193 M
EBIT 2018 219 M
Net income 2018 -1 072 M
Debt 2018 7 574 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 146,46
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 60 847 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 328 $
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA8.62%60 847
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-8.01%190 547
VOLKSWAGEN-8.47%81 085
DAIMLER-28.19%61 504
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-14.41%54 688
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.85%51 101
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.