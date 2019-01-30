Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/30 04:43:06 pm
310.53 USD   +4.39%
04:40pTESLA : sees profit in every quarter of 2019, shares rise
RE
04:38pTESLA : sees profit in every quarter of 2019
RE
04:38pTESLA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : sees profit in every quarter of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in Cardiff, California

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it was optimistic it could make a first quarter profit and expected to generate a profit and positive free cash flow consistently beyond the first quarter as it ramps up production of its Model 3 sedan.

The electric car maker reported a smaller fourth-quarter profit compared with the previous three months and said Model 3 production volume in California should reach 7,000 units per week by the end of the year.

The company said it made a net profit of $139.5 million (£106.8 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a $311.5 million profit in the third quarter, when it benefited from regulatory credits.

Shares of the company fell nearly 3 percent as Tesla missed analysts' expectations for quarterly profit. Excluding items, Tesla earned $1.93 per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tesla also said its optimistic target was to achieve a very small GAAP net income in the first quarter.

The company said, barring unexpected challenges with Gigafactory Shanghai, it was targeting annualised Model 3 output of more than 500,000 units sometime between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020.

(This story corrects an earlier headline to say shares fell, not rose in headline)

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
04:40pTESLA : sees profit in every quarter of 2019, shares rise
RE
04:38pTESLA : sees profit in every quarter of 2019
RE
04:38pTESLA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:37pTESLA : sees profit in every quarter of 2019
RE
04:24pTESLA : Q4'18 Update Letter
PU
04:24pTESLA : Form 10-Q
PU
04:22pTESLA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:14pTESLA : Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
AQ
03:36aChinese EV carmaker NIO aims to raise $650 million via convertible bond
RE
12:26aTESLA : Saudi PIF cuts exposure to Tesla
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 359 M
EBIT 2018 286 M
Net income 2018 -975 M
Debt 2018 7 782 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 150,73
EV / Sales 2018 2,76x
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 51 084 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 330 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-10.62%51 084
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.03%199 300
VOLKSWAGEN6.26%85 747
DAIMLER13.27%63 680
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.46%55 017
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.01%54 297
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.