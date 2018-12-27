Log in
TESLA (TSLA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/27 03:19:13 pm
317.73 USD   -2.56%
Tesla : sets up Shanghai financial leasing unit as China plans accelerate

12/27/2018 | 02:56pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 car is displayed during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has registered a financial leasing company in China, a local business registration filing shows, in the latest sign the U.S. electric car maker is attempting to speed up its push into China.

The California-based carmaker, led by billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk, has opened a wholly-owned financial leasing unit in Shanghai's free trade zone with registered capital of $30 million, according to China's National Enterprise Information Publicity System.

Its scope includes leasing and consultancy, the document said, which listed the firm's legal representative as Zhu Xiaotong, Tesla's boss in China.

Tesla declined to comment.

The company has opened a tender process to build its Shanghai Gigafactory and at least one contractor has started buying materials, Reuters reported earlier this month.

The $2 billion factory, Tesla's first in China, marks a major bet by the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker as it looks to bolster its presence in the world's biggest auto market where it faces rising competition from a swathe of domestic EV makers and its earnings have been hit by increased tariffs on U.S. imports.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Adam Jourdan in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 282 M
EBIT 2018 257 M
Net income 2018 -1 008 M
Debt 2018 7 688 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 114,55
EV / Sales 2018 2,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 56 000 M
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 343 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA4.73%56 000
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-15.81%180 509
VOLKSWAGEN-13.91%82 203
DAIMLER-33.88%57 032
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-17.16%53 265
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-18.22%47 310
