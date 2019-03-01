Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA

(TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : settles in cash $920 million convertible bond obligation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 06:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has paid off a $920 million convertible bond obligation in cash, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The bond, which matured on Friday, had a $359.87 conversion price, but the electric carmaker's shares closed down 8 percent at $294.79, forcing the company to settle its largest ever debt payment in cash.

Convertible issues give bondholders the right to trade their debt for equity after shares rise over a certain price, allowing holders to benefit from a rising share price, while also offering bond-like protection if it falls.

Friday's payout will make a significant dent in the $3.7 billion in cash Tesla had on hand at the end of 2018.

Although the carmaker's business is cash-intensive and has historically struggled to remain cash flow positive, Musk has said previously that he would not tap equity markets in the near future.

Wall Street analysts, however, have predicted Tesla may need to add to its $9.4 billion debt pile if its cash needs remain significant.

Tesla on Thursday offered for the first time a $35,000 version of its Model 3 sedan and said its global sales would now be online-only.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
06:04pTESLA : settles in cash $920 million convertible bond obligation
RE
04:39pGap and Foot Locker jump while Tesla and Kroger tumble
AQ
04:28pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Closes Above 2,800 For The First Time In Nearly 4 Mo..
DJ
04:09pTESLA : online-only sales approach comes with big risks
AQ
02:07pTESLA : to close stores to cut costs for $35,000 Model 3
AQ
12:39pTESLA : defies convention and pays for it as shares slide
AQ
11:29aTESLA : Elon Musk finally introduces USD 35,000 Tesla Model 3
AQ
10:30aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Economy's Growth Track; Retrenching Retailers; Tesla ..
DJ
10:12aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Tata, MUFG, Shell
07:44aTESLA : sweet and sour news
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 266 M
EBIT 2019 1 551 M
Net income 2019 361 M
Debt 2019 7 261 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 231,90
P/E ratio 2020 54,67
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 55 250 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 332 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-3.88%55 250
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.22%195 491
VOLKSWAGEN8.62%87 519
DAIMLER AG14.70%64 056
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.03%55 646
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.11%54 966
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.