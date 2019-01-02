Log in
Tesla : shares dive after Model 3 delivery falls short of estimates, cuts prices

01/02/2019 | 03:32pm CET
A parking lot of predominantly new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles is seen in Richmond, California

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares sank 8 percent on Wednesday after the electric car maker delivered fewer-than-expected Model 3 sedans in the fourth quarter and cut prices for all its vehicles in the United States in response to the loss of a green tax credit.

The company said it delivered 63,150 Model 3s in the quarter, falling short of FactSet estimates of 64,900.

Tesla shares are down 8.4 percent at $304.91 in pre-market trade.

Overall, total production rose 8 percent to 86,555 vehicles. The company produced 61,394 Model 3s, up from a total of 53,239 Model 3s in the third quarter, but showed no improvement on the 5,000 per week rate it finally achieved at the end of the third quarter.

Tesla has been struggling to ramp up production of its Model 3 sedan, which is crucial to the company's long-term profitability.

The company said in its third quarter results that it would focus in the fourth quarter on further increasing its production rate and there were indications that Wall Street had been expecting higher numbers.

Starting Wednesday, the company said it will be reducing the price of Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. by $2,000.

Tesla has been urging buyers to make use of the federal tax credit, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk reminding them on Twitter on Saturday that the benefit would drop to half beginning 2019.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Sweta Singh)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 321 M
EBIT 2018 257 M
Net income 2018 -1 008 M
Debt 2018 7 688 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 116,91
EV / Sales 2018 3,04x
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capitalization 57 153 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 343 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
