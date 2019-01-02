Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/02 05:14:40 pm
307.74 USD   -7.53%
04:36pTESLA : shares fall on price cut, soft Model 3 deliveries
RE
04:27pTESLA : shares fall on price cut, soft Model 3 deliveries
RE
04:24pTESLA : shares fall on price cut, soft Model 3 deliveries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : shares fall on price cut, soft Model 3 deliveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 04:36pm CET
A parking lot of predominantly new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles is seen in Richmond, California

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares fell 9 percent on Wednesday after the electric car maker delivered fewer-than-expected Model 3 sedans in the fourth quarter and cut prices for all its vehicles in the United States to offset a reduction in a green tax credit.

Chief Executive Elon Musk is under intense pressure to deliver on his promise of stabilizing production for the company's mass market sedans, seen crucial to it easing a cash crunch and achieving long-term profitability.

The company said it was churning out almost 1,000 of the cars a day, broadly in line with Musk's promises but slightly short of Wall Street expectations.

The $2,000 cut in prices, however, weighed on the stock, pushing it down 9.4 percent to $301.69 in morning trade on a broadly weaker day for U.S. markets.

"The price cut is what's driving the stock lower, as it openly acknowledges the sunset of subsidy dollars is a material headwind," Craig Irwin, an analyst with Roth Capital Partners.

Under a major tax overhaul passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress late last year, tax credits that lower the cost of electric vehicles are available for the first 200,000 such vehicles sold by an automaker. The tax credit is then reduced by 50 percent every six months until it phases out.

Tesla has been urging buyers to make use of the federal tax credit, with Musk reminding them on Twitter on Saturday that the benefit would drop to half at the beginning of 2019.

Starting Wednesday, the company will be reducing its price for Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. by $2,000, it said.

Tesla delivered 63,150 Model 3s in the quarter, falling short of FactSet estimates of 64,900.

Total deliveries rose from the third quarter to 90,700 cars, but missed forecasts, which had been influenced by analysts' expectations of a surge in buyers looking to cash in on the tax credit before year-end.

Overall, total production rose 8 percent to 86,555 vehicles. The company churned out 61,394 Model 3s, up from a total of 53,239 Model 3s in the third quarter.

"Tesla disappointed the market. The deliveries are below our estimates and the consensus estimates. I don't expect that Tesla operates in the black in 2019," Frank Schwope, an analyst with NORD/LB said.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; editing by Sweta Singh)

By Sonam Rai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
04:41pTESLA : stock falls after missing 4Q delivery mark
AQ
04:36pTESLA : shares fall on price cut, soft Model 3 deliveries
RE
04:27pTESLA : shares fall on price cut, soft Model 3 deliveries
RE
04:25pNORWAY'S ELECTRIC CARS ZIP TO NEW RE : almost a third of all sales
RE
04:24pTESLA : shares fall on price cut, soft Model 3 deliveries
RE
04:17pWall Street starts new year with 1 percent slide on global slowdown jitters
RE
04:17pWall Street starts new year with 1 percent slide on global slowdown jitters
RE
03:49pTESLA : Plans to Trim Prices as Fourth-Quarter Deliveries Rise -- Update
DJ
03:46pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Tumbles 350 Points To Kick Off 2019 As Asian Markets Ski..
DJ
03:30pTESLA : Elon Musk Wants More Volunteers for Teslas Self-Driving Hardware
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 321 M
EBIT 2018 257 M
Net income 2018 -1 008 M
Debt 2018 7 688 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 116,91
EV / Sales 2018 3,04x
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capitalization 57 153 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 343 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA0.00%57 153
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.00%191 490
VOLKSWAGEN0.00%80 081
DAIMLER0.00%56 437
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.00%52 873
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.00%48 033
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.