Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/01 10:06:29 pm
312.945 USD   +18.20%
09:49pTESLA : shares jump on Model 3 numbers, Musk deal
RE
09:38pTESLA : shares surge after Elon Musk settles with SEC
AQ
09:16pTESLA : shares jump on Model 3 numbers, Musk deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : shares jump on Model 3 numbers, Musk deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:49pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk reveals the Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery during an event in Hawthorne California

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc jumped by almost 18 percent on Monday as Chief Executive Elon Musk settled a lawsuit that had threatened to force him out and said a surge in third-quarter production had driven it to the verge of profitability.

Tesla fans cheered the signs of a manufacturing jump while business analysts said the company needed to fulfill the spirit of the settlement by appointing a strong independent chair and new directors.

The electric carmaker's shares sank last week after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused Musk of securities fraud and sought to ban him from company leadership, pointing to a long drawn-out fight that could have undermined Tesla's operations and ability to raise capital.

Instead, under a settlement announced at the weekend, Tesla and Musk will pay $20 million each to the regulator and Musk will step down as chairman but stay as CEO, keeping one of America's best-known corporate figures in place.

In a sign of the manufacturing process improving, Musk in an email to employees on Saturday said the company was "very close to achieving profitability". He added, "To be certain, we must execute really well tomorrow." Sunday was the last day of the quarter.

Automotive news website Electrek reported https://electrek.co/2018/10/01/tesla-production-record-q3-deliveries-crazier on Monday that Tesla had produced 53,000 of its Model 3 sedans in the third quarter, up from 28,578 in the previous three months and making good on a promise in August it would produce 50,000 to 55,000 of the cars. It produced about 80,000 vehicles overall, the site said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Relief at the settling of the lawsuit drove the biggest one-day gain in Tesla shares in more than five years.

"The stock was down so much on Friday because it was unclear if he would remain with the company at all given what the SEC was pushing for," said Garrett Nelson from CFRA Research.

"A $20 million fine is very small, (...) allows him to stay there and also introduces some healthy governance measures."

NEW MANAGERS

Musk has gained legions of fans for his bold approach to business and technology, using his 23 million Twitter followers account to promote Tesla, his rocket company SpaceX, and tunnel venture, the Boring Co.

But the claim on Aug. 7 that he had the funding to take Tesla private, and a subsequent U-turn, stunned Wall Street and came amid public appearances which saw Musk smoke marijuana live on a radio show and call a British diver in the Thai cave rescue a "pedo".

As part of the settlement with the SEC, Tesla will also appoint an independent chairman and two independent directors, responding to calls on Wall Street to relieve the pressure on Musk and provide more balance in the carmaker's management.

"This is one of the best cases for appointing an independent chair we have seen in a while," said Courteney Keatinge, research director for proxy adviser Glass, Lewis & Co.

"His behavior hasn’t been great for a while. And I think this kind of behavior has a ripple effect, when there isn’t steady leadership at the top."

Lawyers said the settlement and size of the fine might give more ammunition to short-sellers pursuing separate cases against Musk for manipulating company shares through the Aug. 7 tweet, as well as to a probe by the Justice Department.

But several experienced litigators also said that, while the DOJ probe is separate, the SEC's settlement might mark the end of official action against Tesla and Musk.

"The standard of proof for any potential criminal charge is higher than that of a civil case, which the SEC had," said Jay Dubow, a former branch chief in the SEC's enforcement division.

"It is possible that the DOJ investigation does not result in any criminal charges at least in part because the DOJ could determine that the SEC's action resolved the matter and that no further governmental action is required."

Neither Musk nor Tesla admitted or denied the SEC's findings under the settlement, which still must be approved by a court.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar, Akanksha Rana, Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Patrick Graham and Peter Henderson)

By Arjun Panchadar and Ross Kerber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
09:49pTESLA : shares jump on Model 3 numbers, Musk deal
RE
09:41pTESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
AC
09:38pTESLA : shares surge after Elon Musk settles with SEC
AQ
09:16pTESLA : shares jump on Model 3 numbers, Musk deal
RE
09:12pTESLA : SEC Legally Daring Tesla Board To Produce Some Balls
AQ
06:45pTESLA : EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK - Tesla still needs Musk in the driver’s seat
AQ
06:41pTESLA : SEC wants to oust Musk
AQ
05:55pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : US-Canada trade deal sends stocks higher
AQ
05:07pTESLA : Elon Musk Settles SEC Fraud Charges; Tesla Charged With and Resolves Sec..
AQ
04:27pTESLA : produced 53,000 Model 3s in third quarter - Electrek
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:12pHigher Taxes Mean The Swedish Car Market Crashed 35% In Q3 
12:01pCONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (10/01/2018) 
10:35aTesla hits 80K-unit quarterly production mark - Electrek 
10:27aTESLA Q3 2018 PRODUCTION AND DELIVER : What I'll Be Watching 
09:26aPREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/01/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 313 M
EBIT 2018 -418 M
Net income 2018 -1 512 M
Debt 2018 8 527 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 45 168 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 310 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-14.96%52 461
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-2.81%203 659
VOLKSWAGEN-8.92%88 731
DAIMLER-23.23%68 988
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.50%59 576
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.