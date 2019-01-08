Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : sued for passenger death due to defective battery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 04:19pm EST
The logo is seen on a new all-wheel-drive version of the Tesla Model S car in Hawthorne

(Reuters) - Chicago law firm Corboy & Demetrio said on Tuesday it filed a lawsuit against electric carmaker Tesla Inc alleging that its 2014 Model S sedan had a defective battery pack that caused the death of an 18-year old passenger in an accident last year.

Last May, a Tesla driven by Barrett Riley with passenger Edgar Monserratt Martinez crashed into a concrete wall and erupted in flames in Fort Lauderdale, Florida killing both the teenagers, according to the lawsuit.

The law firm represents the estate of Edgar Monserratt Martinez.

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said https://www.corboydemetrio.com/newsroom-pressreleases-913.

An additional count in the lawsuit alleges Tesla was negligent in the removal of the limiter.

It added that Riley was driving the vehicle at 116 mph, immediately before the collision.

The lawsuit also alleges that Tesla "failed to warn purchasers of its vehicles of the battery's dangerous condition."

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board had said last year it was investigating the crash.

There have been at least a dozen worldwide reported cases of Tesla S batteries catching fire in collisions as well as while being stationary in the last five years, the law firm said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
04:19pTESLA : sued for passenger death due to defective battery
RE
02:43pMercedes claims luxury car crown as analysts eye challenger Tesla
RE
09:23aTESLA : Elon Musk lays foundation of USD 7 billion Tesla plant in China
AQ
08:08aMove aside, backseat driver! New tech at CES monitors you inside car
RE
07:32aSK Innovation wants to increase investment in US battery factory by $5 billio..
AQ
07:07aTESLA : reduces vehicle prices, shares tumble
AQ
03:35aTESLA : Set To Become America`s Largest Premium Automotive Company
AQ
01:15aEV startup Byton aims to raise $500 million to fund growth - sources
RE
01:12aTESLA : breaks ground at Shanghai 'gigafactory'
AQ
01/07Shanghai plant shows Tesla's ambition
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 358 M
EBIT 2018 287 M
Net income 2018 -999 M
Debt 2018 7 636 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 132,90
EV / Sales 2018 3,05x
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
Capitalization 57 524 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 336 $
Spread / Average Target 0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA0.65%57 524
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.92%196 124
VOLKSWAGEN1.24%81 229
DAIMLER2.72%57 753
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.01%53 694
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD6.75%49 715
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.