TESLA

TSLA
Tesla : to make Model Y SUV at its California factory

06/02/2019
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla factory is seen in Fremont

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc will make the Model Y electric sport utility vehicle at its factory in Fremont, California to hit production volumes quickly, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a podcast interview posted on Sunday.

Tesla had previously said it had not decided if the vehicle would be produced in Nevada or California. Musk said the company opted for California due to the proximity of production parts needed and speed of execution.

"Right now our default plan is produce the Y at Freemont", Musk told the "Ride the Lightning" weekly Podcast.

Tesla unveiled its Model Y electric crossover SUV in March, with a target volume production date of late 2020.

The production of Model Y is expected to start in late 2020 for North America, and in early 2021 for Europe and China, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 867 M
EBIT 2019 214 M
Net income 2019 -715 M
Debt 2019 8 225 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 74,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 32 730 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 269 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-44.36%32 730
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.30%192 332
VOLKSWAGEN0.42%78 960
DAIMLER AG1.14%55 483
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-0.33%47 289
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 021
