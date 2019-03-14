Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA

(TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : to unveil Model Y SUV as electric vehicle competition heats up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 03:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc will unveil its Model Y electric sports utility vehicle on Thursday evening in California, promising a much-awaited crossover that will face competition from European car makers rolling out their own electric rivals.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has said the compact SUV, built on the same platform as the Model 3, which starts at $35,000, is about 10 percent bigger than the sedan, will cost about 10 percent more, and have slightly less range for the same battery.

Musk plans to unveil the car and offer pricing and other details at a small event at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, outside Los Angeles, and it will stream it online starting at 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET). (https://www.tesla.com/modely)

Small SUVs are the fastest-growing segment in both the United States and China, the world's largest auto market, where Tesla is building a factory, making the Model Y well positioned to tap demand.

Tesla has enjoyed little competition thus far for its sedans, but competition for electric SUVs is heating up as Tesla tries to master a new set of economics from the luxury line that made its reputation. On Thursday, ratings company Fitch warned that, despite Tesla's early lead, "incumbent carmakers have the ability to catch up ... thanks to their capacity to invest and their robust record in product management."

Tesla's targeted volume production date of late 2020 would put it behind electric SUV offerings from Volkswagen AG's Audi, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Shares of Tesla are down 24 percent from a year high of $379.57 in August, when Musk tweeted that he was taking Tesla private.

That plan - later scrapped - ushered in an ongoing period of turmoil at the company, from Musk's public battles with regulators, a flurry of securities lawsuits, cost cutting and layoffs across the company. Tesla two weeks ago said it would close most stores and use savings to cut the price of most cars by 6 percent. Last week Tesla reversed course and said it would leave many stores open and raised prices back by about 3 percent.

Musk has promised an easier production ramp of the Model Y, since it shares about three-quarters of its parts with the Model 3 and would need only half the capital expenditures of the sedan.

The risk is "quite low" Musk told analysts in January. Tesla would "most likely" build the Model Y at Tesla's battery factory in Nevada, he said.

Still, the Model Y, like all Tesla's models, has already seen pre-production delays. Suppliers were originally told that production would start on the vehicle in November 2019, sources told Reuters last year.

In October, Musk said "significant progress" had been made on the Model Y and that he had approved the prototype for production in 2020. In January, he said Tesla had ordered the tooling needed to build the car.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Peter Henderson, Greg Mitchell and Lisa Shumaker)

By Alexandria Sage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
03:35pTESLA : to unveil Model Y SUV as electric vehicle competition heats up
RE
10:57aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Facebook, Volkswagen, Tesla
09:27aMahindra takes second crack at U.S. auto market with 'India tough' off-roader
RE
08:48aTesla Shanghai project going smoothly, say officials
AQ
08:39aTESLA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07:27aTESLA : set to reveal highly-anticipated Model Y compact SUV
AQ
06:22aTESLA : China customs lifts suspension on Tesla Model 3 imports
RE
05:57aTESLA : China customs says it has lifted suspension on Tesla Model 3 imports
RE
02:47aVOLKSWAGEN : Targets 7,000 Office Jobs
DJ
12:31aShanghai urged to step up work on maglev trains
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 27 887 M
EBIT 2019 1 400 M
Net income 2019 359 M
Debt 2019 7 380 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 192,86
P/E ratio 2020 47,99
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 49 910 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 329 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-13.19%49 910
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.55%192 522
VOLKSWAGEN4.77%84 064
DAIMLER AG10.83%61 608
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.99%54 688
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.14%54 192
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.