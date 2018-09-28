Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:51am CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 7, 2018, and August 17, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018, are encouraged to contact the firm before October 9, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on August 7, 2018, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420," and "funding secured.” The lawsuit alleges that despite Musk’s tweets, no funding had been secured to take Tesla private at $420 per share. Musk also falsely claimed that “investor support is confirmed.” Both the SEC and Tesla’s board of directors are reportedly investigating Musk’s tweets on the matter. On September 27, Elon Musk was sued by the SEC for his tweets. The SEC alleges that Musk has no intention of taking the company private. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tesla, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
03:28aTHE LATEST : Tesla, directors indicate they stand behind Musk
AQ
03:10aELON MUSK : SEC sues Musk for fraud, seek to remove him from Tesla
RE
02:51aThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Te..
BU
02:35aTESLA : SEC sues Elon Musk, seeks to ban him from running Tesla or any public co..
AQ
02:25aTESLA : 5 things to know about the SEC's complaint against Elon Musk
AQ
01:56aSEC ALLEGES FRAUD BY TESLA CEO ELON : court records
AQ
01:50aSEC ALLEGES FRAUD BY TESLA CEO ELON : court records
AQ
12:59aTESLA : SEC sues Musk for fraud, requests he be removed as Tesla CEO
AQ
12:57aTESLA : SEC sues Elon Musk for misleading Tesla investors in tweet
AQ
12:18aTESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Elon Musk responds to SEC lawsuit 
09/27After Hours Gainers / Losers (09/27/2018) 
09/27Details on the SEC complaint against Elon Musk 
09/27Tesla -6% on report of SEC action against Musk 
09/27Can Tesla Be Profitable In Q3? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 324 M
EBIT 2018 -401 M
Net income 2018 -1 512 M
Debt 2018 8 527 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 51 347 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 317 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-1.23%51 347
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.00%206 316
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%87 602
DAIMLER-22.68%68 540
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-8.98%60 072
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.20%56 544
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.