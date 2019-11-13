Log in
Brandenberg premier: Any support for Tesla will be in accordance with EU rules

11/13/2019

The premier of the Brandenburg state that surrounds Berlin said on Wednesday any support for U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla - which has said it will build its first European factory near Berlin - would be in accordance with EU rules.

"We're operating within the framework of the European Union's state aid rules," Dietmar Woidke told regional broadcaster rbb.

"That applies to all European countries - that's our framework. We'll of course do our part to create good conditions for Tesla within these possibilities," he added.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said earlier on Wednesday that there had been no discussion yet of German government subsidies for Tesla.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

