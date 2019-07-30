Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Introducing Megapack: Utility-Scale Energy Storage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 12:45am EDT
The Tesla TeamJuly 29, 2019

Less than two years ago, Tesla built and installed the world's largest lithium-ion battery in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla Powerpack batteries. Since then, the facility saved nearly $40 million in its first year alone and helped to stabilize and balance the region's unreliable grid.

Battery storage is transforming the global electric grid and is an increasingly important element of the world's transition to sustainable energy. To match global demand for massive battery storage projects like Hornsdale, Tesla designed and engineered a new battery product specifically for utility-scale projects: Megapack.

Megapack significantly reduces the complexity of large-scale battery storage and provides an easy installation and connection process. Each Megapack comes from the factory fully-assembled with up to 3 megawatt hours (MWhs) of storage and 1.5 MW of inverter capacity, building on Powerpack's engineering with an AC interface and 60% increase in energy density to achieve significant cost and time savings compared to other battery systems and traditional fossil fuel power plants. Using Megapack, Tesla can deploy an emissions-free 250 MW, 1 GWh power plant in less than three months on a three-acre footprint - four times faster than a traditional fossil fuel power plant of that size. Megapack can also be DC-connected directly to solar, creating seamless renewable energy plants.

For utility-size installations like the upcoming Moss Landing project in California with PG&E, Megapack will act as a sustainable alternative to natural gas 'peaker' power plants. Peaker power plants fire up whenever the local utility grid can't provide enough power to meet peak demand. They cost millions of dollars per day to operate and are some of the least efficient and dirtiest plants on the grid. Instead, a Megapack installation can use stored excess solar or wind energy to support the grid's peak loads.

Tesla developed its own software in-house to monitor, control and monetize Megapack installations. All Megapacks connect to Powerhub, an advanced monitoring and control platform for large-scale utility projects and microgrids, and can also integrate with Autobidder, Tesla's machine-learning platform for automated energy trading. Tesla customers have already used Autobidder to dispatch more than 100 GWh of energy in global electricity markets. And, just as Tesla vehicles benefit from continued software updates over time, Megapack continues to improve through a combination of over-the-air and server-based software updates.

As the world's transition to sustainable energy continues to accelerate, the market for advanced battery storage solutions is growing rapidly. In the past year alone, we have installed more than 1 GWh of global storage capacity with our current storage products, Powerwall and Powerpack, bringing our total global footprint to more than 2 GWh of cumulative storage. With Megapack, this number will continue to accelerate exponentially in the coming years.

To learn more about Megapack and how our energy storage solutions for utilities and commercial customers are accelerating the transition to sustainable energy, visit tesla.com/megapack.

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 04:44:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
12:45aINTRODUCING MEGAPACK : Utility-Scale Energy Storage
PU
07/29TESLA : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financi..
PU
07/29TESLA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/28TESLA : Elon Musk promises Teslas will be able to stream Netflix, YouTube soon
AQ
07/26ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises about $117 million in latest funding ro..
RE
07/26T-MOBILE, BOEING, DISNEY : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 626 M
EBIT 2019 -606 M
Net income 2019 -1 393 M
Debt 2019 8 225 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -30,1x
P/E ratio 2020 449x
EV / Sales2019 2,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 42 233 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 271,77  $
Last Close Price 235,77  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-29.16%40 634
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP15.66%185 846
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.28%87 445
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.61%57 828
DAIMLER AG5.58%57 549
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%49 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group