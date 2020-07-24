Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/23 04:00:00 pm
1513.07 USD   -4.98%
01:52aLondon copper set for 1st weekly loss in 11 on U.S.-China tensions
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

London copper set for 1st weekly loss in 11 on U.S.-China tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 01:52am EDT

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - London copper prices were on track for their first weekly loss in 11 weeks on Friday on escalating tensions between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 2.2% to $6,399 a tonne by 0533 GMT, down 0.8% on a weekly basis, while the September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.7% to 51,380 yuan ($7,316.69) a tonne.

China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, in a tit-for-tat response to being told to shut its consulate in Houston earlier this week.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for "more creative and assertive ways" to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways.

"The markets are back under pressure. The reason ... is the heightened tension between China and the United States," said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures.

"Given any opportunity, there does seem to be a faction that wants to get the copper market down by triggering technical sells ... however, there are a great number of trade customers looking for a dip to start buying."

FUNDAMENTALS

* NICKEL: ShFE nickel jumped 2% to 107,370 yuan a tonne, while LME nickel dropped 2% to $13,415 a tonne, following a 4.2% jump in the previous session after Tesla boss Elon Musk urged miners to produce more nickel.

* U.S. LABOUR: U.S. unemployment rose unexpectedly last week, suggesting the labour market was stalling amid the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

* OTHER METALS: LME aluminium eased 0.51% to $1,692 a tonne and zinc fell 1.9% to $2,196 a tonne. ShFE zinc advanced 0.1% to 17,865 yuan a tonne and tin rose 0.4% to 141,930 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 7.0223 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -4.98% 1513.07 Delayed Quote.261.69%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.24% 7.02565 Delayed Quote.0.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
01:52aLondon copper set for 1st weekly loss in 11 on U.S.-China tensions
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23London copper eases on U.S.-China tensions
RE
07/23ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23Tesla Prepares for Hiring Boom as Elon Musk Targets Manufacturing Expansion
DJ
07/23Tech Down As Microsoft, Tesla Slide In Wake Of Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundu..
DJ
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23Wall Street closes sharply lower on tech selloff
RE
07/23Wall Street drops on mixed earnings, jobless claims data
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 650 M - -
Net income 2020 1 088 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 287x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 280 B 280 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,58x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 184,34 $
Last Close Price 1 513,07 $
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target -21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.261.69%280 479
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.77%173 712
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.99%85 843
DAIMLER AG-17.30%48 562
BMW AG-16.39%44 846
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.52%44 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group