Musk overtakes Buffet as world's 7th richest man

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's fortune rose by a staggering $6.07 billion on Friday (July 10) which followed an almost 11% jump in the electric carmaker's stock.

The switch with Buffet came in the same week as he donated $2.9 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's stock to charity.

Tesla is enjoying a particularly successful period, shares have surged 500% over the past year as the company increased sales of its Model 3 sedan.

Musk is now in line for a stock option payday potentially worth $1.8 billion dollars, which could set him on the road to overtaking Amazon's Jeff Bazos as the world's richest man.