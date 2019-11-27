Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Musk suggests Tesla has 250,000 orders for Cybertruck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 12:59am EST
News: Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Inc has received 250,000 orders for its electric pickup truck unveiled five days ago, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk suggested in a tweet on Tuesday.

Musk has been promoting the Cybertruck on Twitter and cryptically tweeting out updates to the number of orders the company has received since the launch late Thursday.

After more than 50 interaction on Twitter since the launch, he tweeted "250k" on Tuesday night in an apparent reference to the number of orders.

The company did not immediately confirm the figure after regular market hours.

Tesla opened preorders immediately after the unveiling and allowed potential buyers to book the truck by depositing a fully refundable $100, compared with the $1,000 it charged for booking Model 3 sedans in 2016.

Not all orders translate into sales as many are likely eventually to be canceled and money refunded to depositors. Tesla plans to start manufacturing the truck around late-2021.

The electric carmaker received 325,000 orders for the Model 3 in the first week of bookings three years ago, and the Cybertruck could rival that figure with two days still to go for its first week of preorders.

The truck, made of stainless steel used in rockets and priced at $39,900 and above, failed to impress Wall Street last week after its "armored glass" windows shattered in a launch demonstration and analysts argued the design would not have mass appeal.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
01:15aFeuding Korean firms risk disrupting electric car battery supplies
RE
01:15aFactbox - The world's biggest electric vehicle battery makers
RE
01:14aTESLA : BOLD MOVE Elon Musk to defend himself in 'pedo guy' court case
AQ
11/26Audi Targets 9,500 Jobs to Boost Profit
DJ
11/26Alibaba’s amazing IPO and other companies’ news
11/26TESLA : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
AQ
11/25Eight electric pickup truck manufacturers to load up U.S. market by 2021
RE
11/25BLACK FRIDAY FRENZY : Tiffany buys LVMH, Charles Schwab buys TD Ameritrade, Nova..
11/25TESLA : Car Makers Wager on Bigger Screens to Lure Buyers
DJ
11/25ELON MUSK : Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 345 M
EBIT 2019 -218 M
Net income 2019 -833 M
Debt 2019 7 417 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -69,4x
P/E ratio 2020 223x
EV / Sales2019 2,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
Capitalization 59 286 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 297,58  $
Last Close Price 328,92  $
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target -9,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.1.06%59 286
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.72%197 949
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.61%97 498
DAIMLER AG14.40%62 125
BMW AG4.40%52 647
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.06%51 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group