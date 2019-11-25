Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 10:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during a conversation at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc's chief executive, Elon Musk, will testify in his own defense against a defamation lawsuit brought by a British cave explorer, Musk's lawyer said on Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Vernon Unsworth is suing Musk for calling him a "pedo guy." Musk posted the tweet after Unsworth accused Musk in a CNN interview of grandstanding by offering to help Unsworth's diving team rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thailand cave in July 2018.

"Evidence is going to be through Mr. Musk (testifying) that in fact Mr. Musk didn't call him a pedophile. Mr. Musk deleted the tweet, apologized and moved on," Alexander Spiro, Musk’s attorney, told the court. 

There was no sign either side was interested in settling the case before a trial scheduled to begin on Dec. 3 in the Los Angeles federal court.

Unsworth will also testify, said his attorney, L. Lin Wood. He will provide evidence of damages by “talking about his worries, his anxieties, his concern by being branded a pedophile,” Wood told the court.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson called for a second day of pretrial hearings on Tuesday to thrash out what evidence can be used in next week's civil trial.

Last week, Wilson rejected Musk's attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed and also ruled that Unsworth was not a public figure - which makes it easier to prove defamation.

Unsworth can now win if he shows that Musk acted negligently when making his comments.

PUBLIC FIGURE

Musk had argued that Unsworth became a public figure because of his help with the high-profile rescue and needed to prove "actual malice."

Musk has apologized for the "pedo guy" comment, saying it was a common insult in South Africa where he was raised, and that he did not intend to accuse Unsworth of pedophilia.

Unsworth has denied the allegations and has said he had shared a house in the Thailand countryside with a 40-year-old woman who owned a nail salon.

The dispute between the two men arose after the search team decided not to use a mini-submarine offered by Musk's SpaceX rocket company to help with the rescue. Unsworth told CNN that the offer was a "PR stunt" and that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Unsworth is seeking compensatory and punitive damages..

Musk recently settled a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit over his Twitter use.

The case is Unsworth v Musk, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 18-08048.

By Rachel Parsons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
10:01p : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
11:24aEight electric pickup truck manufacturers to load up U.S. market by 2021
RE
09:43aBLACK FRIDAY FRENZY : Tiffany buys LVMH, Charles Schwab buys TD Ameritrade, Nova..
05:45aTESLA : Car Makers Wager on Bigger Screens to Lure Buyers
DJ
01:18aELON MUSK : Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
01:12aTESLA : PICK-UP THE PACE New Tesla cybertruck gets 187,000 orders despite launch..
AQ
11/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Run Gantlet of Bad News to Record Highs
DJ
11/23ELON MUSK : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
RE
11/23TESLA : Musk touts 146,000 orders for Tesla's electric pickup truck
AQ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 345 M
EBIT 2019 -218 M
Net income 2019 -833 M
Debt 2019 7 417 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -70,9x
P/E ratio 2020 228x
EV / Sales2019 2,79x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
Capitalization 60 624 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 297,58  $
Last Close Price 336,34  $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.0.07%60 029
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.06%199 024
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.47%97 737
DAIMLER AG13.33%61 385
BMW AG4.77%52 654
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY5.62%50 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group