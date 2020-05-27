Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NASA set to resume human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 06:35am EDT

By Joey Roulette

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was set to launch two Americans into orbit on Wednesday from Florida on a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was due to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT), launching Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride aboard the company's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station.

They were to blast off from the same launch pad used by NASA's final space shuttle flight, piloted by Hurley, in 2011. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were scheduled to visit Florida's Cape Canaveral to view the launch in person.

Prospects for an on-time liftoff hinged on the weather, with forecasters late on Monday citing a 40% chance that storms over eastern Florida could force a postponement. If that happens, the next launch window would be Saturday afternoon.

A successful mission would achieve NASA's top priority, as articulated by agency chief Jim Bridenstine, of resuming launches of "American astronauts on American rockets from American soil." Over the past nine years, NASA astronauts have had to hitch rides into orbit aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

For Musk, Thursday's launch represents another milestone for the reusable rockets his company pioneered to make spaceflight less costly and frequent. It would also mark the first time that commercially developed space vehicles - owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA - have carried Americans into orbit.

The last time NASA launched astronauts into space aboard a brand new vehicle was 40 years ago at the start of the shuttle program.

Musk, the South African-born high-tech entrepreneur who made his fortune in Silicon Valley, is also the CEO of electric carmaker and battery manufacturer Tesla Inc.

Hurley, 53, and Behnken, 49, NASA employees under contract to fly with SpaceX, are expected to remain at the space station for several weeks, assisting a short-handed crew aboard the orbital laboratory.

Aerospace giant Boeing Co, producing its own space launch vehicles in competition with SpaceX for NASA business, is expected to launch its CST-100 Starliner vehicle with astronauts aboard for the first time next year.

NASA has awarded nearly $8 billion to SpaceX and Boeing combined for development of the rival space launch systems.

Bridenstine declared the manned SpaceX flight a "go" last week after NASA and the company convened for final engineering checks.

The Hawthorne, California-based rocket company, founded by Musk in 2002 and formerly known as Space Exploration Technologies, has never previously flown humans into orbit, only cargo.

SpaceX successfully tested Crew Dragon without astronauts last year in its first orbital mission to the space station, but that vehicle was destroyed the following month during a ground test when a valve for its in-flight abort system failed, causing an explosion. The ensuing nine-month investigation ended in January.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 5.24% 144.73 Delayed Quote.-57.78%
CST GROUP LIMITED -4.55% 0.021 End-of-day quote.-12.50%
TESLA, INC. 0.24% 818.87 Delayed Quote.95.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
06:35aNASA set to resume human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX laun..
RE
04:35aCATL explores new EV battery services, to add capacity - chairman
RE
04:33aCATL explores new EV battery services, to add capacity - chairman
RE
03:13aTesla cuts prices by as much as 6% in North America to boost demand
RE
03:10aTesla cuts prices by as much as 6% in North America to boost demand
RE
02:48aElectric-Car Sales Sag in China -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAmazon Seeks Robot-Taxi Maker -- WSJ
DJ
01:41aEXCLUSIVE : Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China EV sect..
RE
05/26Amazon in Advanced Talks to Buy Self-Driving-Car Tech Company Zoox--Update
DJ
05/26Electric-Car Sales Shrink in China but Remain a Government Priority
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 929 M
EBIT 2020 833 M
Net income 2020 99,5 M
Debt 2020 4 981 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2 221x
P/E ratio 2021 95,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,82x
EV / Sales2021 4,06x
Capitalization 152 B
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 638,64 $
Last Close Price 818,87 $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target -22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.95.75%151 795
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-13.81%170 902
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.36%78 002
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.47%44 016
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.14%39 211
DAIMLER AG-33.85%38 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group