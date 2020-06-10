Log in
Nikola in talks with automakers for Badger pickup truck production: founder

06/10/2020 | 04:46pm EDT
U.S. Nikola's logo is pictured at an event held to present CNH's new full-electric and Hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola event in Turin

By Ankit Ajmera

Nikola Co, a maker of hydrogen-fueled vehicles, is in the process of picking a partner to produce its Badger pickup truck, while also aiming to start deliveries of its electric commercial big rigs next year, founder Trevor Milton said on Wednesday.

Nikola shares have nearly doubled since their debut on the Nasdaq last week, getting a bump on Monday after Milton tweeted that the company would open reservations for Badger on June 29.

"There are three (automakers) in the running right now for a joint venture on Badger, and we will announce who that is in the next few months," Milton, who is also the company's executive chairman, told Reuters.

The production of Badger, which will compete with electric car maker Tesla Inc's Cybertruck, is set to start in 2022 or earlier, Milton said. The pickup truck will be available in both electric and fuel-cell versions.

Nikola claims Badger has a range of 600 miles, compared with Cybertruck's range of more than 500 miles.

Milton also said deliveries of its electric commercial trucks, built in partnership with CNH Industrial, an Italian-American maker of Iveco trucks, would start in the second half of 2021.

"We are already building prototypes right now on the line in our factory in Ulm, Germany," he said.

Nikola's Ulm factory has a capacity to produce 35,000 trucks a year, Milton said. The company will break ground this year for one more factory in Arizona that will produce 35,000 commercial trucks annually.

Nikola is planning to start deliveries of its hydrogen fuel-cell version of the commercial truck, which has a range of up to 750 miles, by the end of 2022.

The rise in Nikola shares this week coincides with Tesla CEO Elon Musk telling his staff on Wednesday that it was time to bring the Tesla Semi commercial truck to "volume production."

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. -6.87% 7.46 Delayed Quote.-27.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.67% 10020.346202 Delayed Quote.10.93%
NIKOLA -18.46% 65.01 Delayed Quote.672.59%
TESLA, INC. 8.97% 1025.05 Delayed Quote.124.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 903 M - -
Net income 2020 77,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 981 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4 256x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 668,52 $
Last Close Price 940,67 $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.124.86%174 373
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.04%182 851
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.41%86 554
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.94%48 500
DAIMLER AG-21.08%47 371
BMW AG-18.77%43 652
