Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TECH STOCKS : Judge Told Tesla To Release Evidence In Short Seller Trial, So Tesla Dropped The Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/20/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

By Russ Mitchell

The company said it chose not to release the evidence to protect the privacy of its employees

Tesla claimed Randeep Hothi was a dangerous stalker who injured a security guard and endangered Tesla employees with his car. It asked a judge to slap Hothi with a restraining order.

But Tesla (TSLA) dropped the suit Friday after the judge ordered the company to turn over video and audio evidence to prove its case. The company said it chose not to release the evidence to protect the privacy of its employees, the Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday (https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2019-07-20/judge-told-tesla-to-release-evidence-in-short-seller-trial-instead-tesla-dropped-the-case).

In a letter to Alameda County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Brand, Tesla said the employees suffered "unwanted publicity and online harassment" and that "production of their private conversations to Mr. Hothi would, in Tesla's view, inflict more damage by subjecting them to an unwarranted invasion of their privacy and further harassment."

It was Tesla, in the lawsuit, that had revealed the employees' names, not Hothi.

Hothi could not be reached for comment. He said outside the courtroom at an earlier hearing that Tesla was making up stories to smear him and shut him up. Video and audio evidence would clear him, he said. His attorney, Gill Sperlein, said he sent Tesla lawyers a letter Friday noting that his client plans to file a malicious prosecution suit against the company. The letter demands that Tesla retain all evidence.

"It's clear that this case was intended from the beginning to intimidate Mr. Hothi," Sperlein said. "He will not be intimidated. We will continue a dedicated search for the truth."

Hothi is a member of an online community known as $TslaQ, which uses Twitter to trade information about the company, most of it negative. Most members are short sellers, who bet that a company's stock price is overvalued and can make money when the stock price goes down.

A resident of Fremont and doctoral student at the University of Michigan, Hothi used cameras to monitor and document production levels at the Tesla automobile assembly plant there.

Tesla alleged that Hothi struck a security guard with his car in the factory's parking lot last February, and two months later used his car to threaten and endanger three Tesla employees testing a Model 3's Autopilot system on Interstate 880 between Fremont and Oakland. The employees, according to a court document filed by Tesla, feared that Hothi's "road conduct would cause a collision and injure them."

Hothi said he hit no one with his car. Fremont police reviewed security video of the alleged event and filed no charges.

A Tesla spokesman said Friday: "Tesla believes it has given Mr. Hothi clear notice not to enter Tesla's property, and Tesla will not hesitate to take legal action if he ever returns."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
02:27pTECH STOCKS : Judge Told Tesla To Release Evidence In Short Seller Trial, So Tes..
DJ
07/19BMW picks insider Zipse as CEO to catch up with rivals
RE
07/19GENERAL MOTORS : GM's mid-engine Corvettes roar onstage to take on Europeans
RE
07/18GM's mid-engine Corvette gears up to take on Europeans
RE
07/18Truckmaker Volvo lifts market view, picks Samsung for batteries
RE
07/18Truckmaker Volvo lifts market view, picks Samsung for batteries
RE
07/18TESLA : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Webcast
PU
07/18UPDATE : Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Webc..
GL
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 024 M
EBIT 2019 -243 M
Net income 2019 -890 M
Debt 2019 8 289 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -49,8x
P/E ratio 2020 130x
EV / Sales2019 2,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
Capitalization 46 005 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 280,03  $
Last Close Price 258,18  $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-22.42%46 005
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP15.23%186 697
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.03%86 003
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.03%55 998
DAIMLER AG-1.02%54 548
BMW AG ST-5.84%48 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group