TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
07/17 05:29:55 pm
1510 USD   +0.62%
05:10pS&P 500 ends higher as traders weigh stimulus and virus worries
RE
05:09pTech Up As Sector Maintains Upward Momentum -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:16aTESLA : From 1720 to Tesla, FOMO Never Sleeps
DJ
Tech Up As Sector Maintains Upward Momentum -- Tech Roundup

07/17/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Shares of technology companies rose, and the Standard & Poor's 500 technology industry group neared all-time highs, as the sector's upward momentum lured traders.

Tesla shares ticked up as one research firm said the company remains a candidate for a "short squeeze," an event where short-sellers are forced to buy back shares of a company they've bet against, causing an upward price spiral, despite a more-than 10% loss this week.

"Tesla continues to be squeezed with $1.9 billion worth of shares shorted executed over the last week," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director at research firm S3 Partners, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 865 M - -
Net income 2020 173 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 499x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 278 B 278 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,5%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 923,72 $
Last Close Price 1 500,64 $
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target -38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.258.72%278 175
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.68%175 356
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.80%83 915
DAIMLER AG-23.70%46 069
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.13%45 821
BMW AG-19.65%43 364
