Tech Up As Sector Maintains Upward Momentum -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose, and the Standard & Poor's 500 technology industry group neared all-time highs, as the sector's upward momentum lured traders.

Tesla shares ticked up as one research firm said the company remains a candidate for a "short squeeze," an event where short-sellers are forced to buy back shares of a company they've bet against, causing an upward price spiral, despite a more-than 10% loss this week.

"Tesla continues to be squeezed with $1.9 billion worth of shares shorted executed over the last week," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director at research firm S3 Partners, in a note to clients.

