Tesla Agrees to Buy LG Chem Batteries for Made-in-China EVs -Bloomberg

--Tesla has struck a deal to purchase batteries from South Korea's LG Chem that it will use in electric cars produced in Shanghai, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Bloomberg previously reported that the U.S. car maker has held discussions with local battery-producer Contemporary Amperex, as part of a strategy to have multiple battery suppliers for its first foray into the world's largest market for new-energy vehicles.

