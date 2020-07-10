Log in
Tesla : Annual Shareholder Meeting and Battery Day Presentation to be Held In Person

07/10/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Tesla Inc. will hold its annual shareholder meeting and battery day presentation on Sept. 22 at its Fremont Factory, the company said Friday.

Both events will be webcast, the company said.

Tesla had postponed the annual shareholder meeting to allow investors to attend in person, given restrictions on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tesla's stockholders appreciate the interpersonal connection and dynamic that is possible only with a live in-person annual meeting of stockholders," the company said at the time.

No formal stockholder business will be conducted at the battery day presentation, when the company is expected to introduce advances in its battery technology.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

