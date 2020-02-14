Log in
Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

Tesla : Bridgewater, Viking among big hedge funds that added Tesla in fourth quarter before rally

02/14/2020 | 03:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

Billionaire Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, Viking Global Investors, and Granite Point Capital were among prominent hedge funds placing new bets on electric carmaker Tesla Inc in the fourth quarter, positioning them to gain from its nearly 100% rally over the first six weeks of the year.

The positions were revealed in 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on Thursday and Friday, which are one of the few public ways of tracking what hedge fund managers are selling and buying. The disclosures are made 45 days after the end of each quarter and may not reflect current positions.

If each hedge fund had held on to its stake, Bridgewater's purchase of nearly 45,000 shares would be worth approximately $36 million, while Viking's purchase of nearly 52,000 shares would be would be worth slightly more than $42 million. Granite Pointe purchased 3,000 shares in the fourth quarter, which would now be worth approximately $2.5 million.

Mutual fund giant T. Rowe Price, meanwhile, revealed that it had doubled its stake in the company in the fourth quarter, to 1.7 million shares.

The moves into Tesla came as the high tech automaker remained among the most divisive stocks on Wall Street. Bullish investors see founder Elon Musk as reinventing the energy business while bears see an unprofitable company that is significantly over-valued. Tesla's shares were off slightly in afternoon trading in New York on Friday at around $801.00.

Tesla moved ahead of Apple Inc as the most-shorted U.S. company this year, with short investors facing mark-to-market losses of $8.3 billion between the start of January and the first week of February, according to data firm S3 Partners.

By David Randall
Change Last 1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.26% 324 Delayed Quote.11.43%
TESLA, INC. -0.43% 800.68 Delayed Quote.92.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 101 M
EBIT 2020 1 351 M
Net income 2020 676 M
Debt 2020 5 943 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 218x
P/E ratio 2021 78,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 146 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 494,88  $
Last Close Price 804,00  $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -72,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.92.19%144 917
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.09%195 879
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.10%94 233
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.58%50 444
DAIMLER AG-12.41%50 206
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.46%47 428
