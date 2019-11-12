Log in
Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla : CEO says will build Gigafactory 4 in 'Berlin Area'

11/12/2019 | 03:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric car maker is going to build a new vehicle factory, "Gigafactory 4", in the "Berlin Area".

Tesla had earlier said it will soon reveal the location of a European Gigafactory for production in 2021.

Musk, in an awards ceremony in Germany, said the factory will be near the new Berlin airport, adding it will also create an engineering and design centre in the city.

In October, Reuters reported that the automaker is aiming to start production for its gigafactory in China amid uncertainties around orders, labour and suppliers.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

