Tesla : CEO says will build Gigafactory 4 in 'Berlin Area'

Tesla had earlier said it will soon reveal the location of a European Gigafactory for production in 2021.

Musk, in an awards ceremony in Germany, said the factory will be near the new Berlin airport, adding it will also create an engineering and design centre in the city.

In October, Reuters reported that the automaker is aiming to start production for its gigafactory in China amid uncertainties around orders, labour and suppliers.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)