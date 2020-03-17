Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : California considers whether Tesla factory can operate in coronavirus shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 03:00pm EDT
Tesla superchargers are shown at a charging station in Santa Clarita, California

Local California officials are evaluating if and how Tesla Inc will be allowed to continue operating its main U.S. vehicle factory as the San Francisco Bay Area begins a three-week lockdown to rein in the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesman for California's Alameda County, where Tesla's Fremont factory is located, said on Tuesday the county was consulting its lawyers and health officials to evaluate the situation and provide an answer by the end of the day.

"Part of Tesla's operations might fall under an exemption in the (county's) order, but making cars and pumping them out at the end of the assembly line is another question," the spokesman said.

Several media outlets on Monday reported the factory would be allowed to remain open, but a spokesman for Alameda County on Tuesday said there was no definitive answer yet on how to keep workers safe.

The spokesman said he was also looking to connect with a Tesla official on the matter.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the spokesman's remarks.

Tesla's sole U.S. auto factory in Alameda County employs more than 10,000 workers and had annualized production of slightly over 415,000 units by the fourth quarter.

The county is one of six covered by a 'shelter in place' order from regional authorities that limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential, and advises people to stay home except for the most crucial reasons.

So far, automakers and their suppliers have avoided government-mandated production shutdowns in the United States.

The California governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the state planned to issue any shutdown guidelines for manufacturing facilities.

The California Department of Public Health said in a statement that more guidance would likely be issued in the days ahead, but did not provide further details.

In an internal memo on Monday, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees he was not aware of any who had tested positive for the virus, and urged them to stay home if they felt the "slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable," sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bay Area counties had reported 273 coronavirus infections by Monday. California has reported six deaths from the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the virus.

By Tina Bellon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
03:00pTESLA : California considers whether Tesla factory can operate in coronavirus sh..
RE
02:55pTESLA : U.S. factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins -report
RE
11:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon recruits 100,000 as demand soars
07:56aTESLA : Coronavirus Disrupts U.S. Court System
DJ
02:48aTESLA : Unfazed by Pandemic, Tesla Begins Delivering New SUV
DJ
02:21aELON MUSK : sources
RE
03/16YUSEI : Becomes Approved Parts Supplier to Tesla in China
DJ
03/16TESLA : Says It Delivered First Model Y SUV
DJ
03/13TESLA : Musk trial over Tesla-Solarcity deal postponed due to coronavirus outbre..
RE
03/13TESLA : Fast-charging stations damage electric car batteries, say engineers
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 005 M
EBIT 2020 1 450 M
Net income 2020 648 M
Debt 2020 5 275 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 126x
P/E ratio 2021 42,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
EV / Sales2021 2,05x
Capitalization 81 889 M
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 548,16  $
Last Close Price 445,07  $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.6.39%81 889
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%155 020
VOLKSWAGEN AG-44.74%58 042
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 249
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-7.09%34 858
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.62%30 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group