TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla : California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown

03/17/2020 | 08:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is pictured on a Tesla Model X electric car in Berlin

Tesla Inc cannot operate its main U.S. vehicle factory normally as the San Francisco Bay Area has begun a three-week lockdown to rein in the spread of coronavirus, a spokesman for the county's sheriff's office said on Tuesday.

"Tesla is not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order. Tesla can maintain minimum basic operations per the Alameda County Health Order," the spokesman said.

By Tina Bellon

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 005 M
EBIT 2020 1 450 M
Net income 2020 648 M
Debt 2020 5 275 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 121x
P/E ratio 2021 41,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
EV / Sales2021 1,98x
Capitalization 79 153 M
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 548,16  $
Last Close Price 430,20  $
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.6.39%81 889
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%155 020
VOLKSWAGEN AG-44.74%58 042
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 249
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-7.09%34 858
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.62%30 009
