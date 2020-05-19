Log in
TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla : China car registrations plunge 64% month-on-month in April

05/19/2020 | 12:37am EDT
Man walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc's China car registrations slumped 64% in April, month on month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

Tesla's China registrations, including imported cars, fell to 4,633 units from 12,709 units in March. Tesla's sales in the first month of each quarter are usually lower than the remaining two months.

Data from China Passenger Car Association shows sales of Tesla's Shanghai-made Model 3 sedan hit 3,635 units last month.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

