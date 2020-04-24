Log in
Tesla, Inc.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
News 
News

Tesla : China-made Model 3 prices rise after EV subsidies cut

04/24/2020 | 05:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo hang on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc's prices for two China-made model 3 variants rose after authorities cut subsidies in the world's biggest auto market.

China cut subsidies on electric vehicles by 10% this year, effective April 23, but there will be a three-month transition period.

After the adjustment, the starting price for the Shanghai-made Standard Range Model 3 sedans will rise to 303,550 yuan ($42,900) from 299,050 yuan, while Long Range Model 3 cars, which Tesla plans to roll out from June this year, will be priced at 344,050 yuan versus 339,050 yuan, a company website showed.

Prices for those models before subsidies remain unchanged.

Tesla, which started delivering cars from its $2 billion Shanghai factory last year, saw its China registrations rose to 12,709 units in March from 2,314 in February.

The subsidies will apply only to passenger cars costing less than 300,000 yuan ($42,376) after the transition period. China will also in principle cut subsidies by 20% in 2021 and 30% in 2022.

Hit by the coronavirus epidemic, China's overall car sales fell 42% in the first three months compared with a year earlier. But the auto industry expects sales to recover as the government promises more supportive policies to boost consumption.

($1 = 7.0794 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 364 M
EBIT 2020 184 M
Net income 2020 -373 M
Debt 2020 4 946 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -303x
P/E ratio 2021 96,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,93x
EV / Sales2021 3,42x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 509,55  $
Last Close Price 705,63  $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target -27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.68.68%129 830
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.26%169 681
VOLKSWAGEN AG-31.49%68 914
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.46%39 073
BMW AG-31.27%35 349
DAIMLER AG-41.80%33 288
