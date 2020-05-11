Log in
Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : China sold 3,635 Model 3 vehicles in April, down 64% vs March - CPCA

05/11/2020 | 12:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The gigafactory of electric carmaker Tesla Inc is seen in Shanghai

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 3,635 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in April, down 64% from March, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla's sales in the first month of each quarter are usually lower than the remaining two months. The industry body said during an online briefing that Tesla produced over 10,000 units in Shanghai last month.

Tesla sold 10,160 vehicles in March, up from around 3,900 units in February, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla's deliveries.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

