Tesla : China will exempt 16 Tesla models from purchase tax

>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
Tesla Inc.
TSLA
TESLA INC.
(TSLA)
Add to my list
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time Cboe BZX -
08/30 08:04:20 am
230.75
USD
+4.08%
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will exempt 16
Tesla Inc
electric vehicle (EV) models from purchase tax, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on its website.
(Reporting by Yilei Sun, John Ruwitch and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Jason Neely)
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019
24 642 M
EBIT 2019
-551 M
Net income 2019
-1 362 M
Debt 2019
8 214 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
-29,4x
P/E ratio 2020
1 565x
EV / Sales2019
1,94x
EV / Sales2020
1,58x
Capitalization
39 714 M
More Financials
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
32
Average target price
265,57 $
Last Close Price
221,71 $
Spread / Highest target
139%
Spread / Average Target
19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-36,9%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Elon Reeve Musk
Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm
Chairman
Deepak Ahuja
Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel
Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark
Chief Information Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.
-33.38%
39 714
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
11.49%
181 874
VOLKSWAGEN AG
4.58%
81 000
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
10.34%
52 697
DAIMLER AG
-8.55%
49 682
BMW AG
-14.89%
42 994
More Results
Slave