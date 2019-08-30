Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : China will exempt 16 Tesla models from purchase tax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 07:37am EDT
Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will exempt 16 Tesla Inc electric vehicle (EV) models from purchase tax, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, John Ruwitch and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
07:45aTESLA : Raises Price of Model 3 in China Ahead of Tariff Jump
DJ
07:37aTESLA : China will exempt 16 Tesla models from purchase tax
RE
01:20aJACK MA : With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in Chi..
RE
12:55aTESLA : hikes prices for Model 3, other cars in China amid weaker yuan
RE
12:55aTESLA : hikes prices for Model 3, other cars in China amid weaker yuan
RE
08/28Tesla rolls out insurance in California
RE
08/28TESLA : heads down new road with car insurance in California
AQ
08/28TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
AQ
08/28TESLA : Introducing Tesla Insurance
PU
08/28Slump in lithium prices hammers profits at China's Ganfeng
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 642 M
EBIT 2019 -551 M
Net income 2019 -1 362 M
Debt 2019 8 214 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,4x
P/E ratio 2020 1 565x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 39 714 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 265,57  $
Last Close Price 221,71  $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-33.38%39 714
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.49%181 874
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.58%81 000
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.34%52 697
DAIMLER AG-8.55%49 682
BMW AG-14.89%42 994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group