Tesla : Delivered 91K Vehicles in 2Q

By Matt Grossman

Tesla Inc. delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based maker of electric cars said Thursday.

The company produced more than 82,000 vehicles in the quarter despite the temporary shutdown of its main factory in Fremont, Calif. due to the coronavirus, Tesla said. Production has now returned to previous levels, the company added.

The quarterly production figures included 75,946 Model 3 or Model Y vehicles and 6,326 Model S or Model X vehicles, Tesla said. Overall, 5% of the company's deliveries in the quarter are subject to lease accounting.

