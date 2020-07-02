Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/02 08:51:22 am
1218.835 USD   +8.86%
08:28aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
08:26aTESLA : Delivered 91K Vehicles in 2Q
DJ
08:23aTesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter
RE
Tesla : Delivered 91K Vehicles in 2Q

07/02/2020 | 08:26am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Tesla Inc. delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based maker of electric cars said Thursday.

The company produced more than 82,000 vehicles in the quarter despite the temporary shutdown of its main factory in Fremont, Calif. due to the coronavirus, Tesla said. Production has now returned to previous levels, the company added.

The quarterly production figures included 75,946 Model 3 or Model Y vehicles and 6,326 Model S or Model X vehicles, Tesla said. Overall, 5% of the company's deliveries in the quarter are subject to lease accounting.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 149 M - -
Net income 2020 103 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 857 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3 109x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 208 B 208 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,82x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 737,92 $
Last Close Price 1 119,63 $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.167.64%207 547
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-13.72%171 345
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.35%78 488
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.89%43 377
DAIMLER AG-27.77%42 967
BMW AG-23.16%40 855
